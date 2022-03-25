﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel prices to fluctuate within a limited range in March

Friday, 25 March 2022 10:50:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to a new report issued by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), due to the winter heating season, production restrictions for the Winter Olympics, cold weather and repeated outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic in some regions, steel outputs remained at low levels, while steel prices indicated a rising trend following the Chinese New Year holiday amid good expectations.

On March 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 14.53 million mt, down 0.15 million mt or 1.0 percent compared to February 28. As of March 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.682 million mt, rising by 581,300 mt or 3.61 percent compared to February 28.

Steel prices increased in the first two weeks of March during the traditional peak season for business, but the Covid-19 pandemic worsened in many regions of China, resulting in a lockdown in the Chinese major steelmaking hub of Tangshan, which may affect the steel market in the near future. At the same time, the strict control measures will exert a negative impact on construction activities in China, which will slacken the demand for steel, though supply will also decline. It is thought that steel prices in China may fluctuate within a limited range in the coming period.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking 

Similar articles

25 Mar

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.2% in mid-March
24 Mar

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in mid-March
24 Mar

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.61% in mid-March, stocks up 2.66%
24 Mar

Nanjing Steel’s net profit increases by 43.75 percent in 2021
24 Mar

Shandong Steel’s net profit up 69.95 percent in 2021
23 Mar

Tangshan implements lockdown from March 22
23 Mar

Shanxi plans to complete $4.1 billion investment in steel industry in 2022
23 Mar

China becomes net importer of stainless steel in January-February
23 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.51 percent
22 Mar

China revises import tariffs for certain recycling steel raw materials