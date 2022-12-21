﻿
China’s steel prices fall further in November, rise in December amid fewer Covid-19 measures

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:37:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to a new report issued by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), due to the cold weather conditions in winter, demand for finished steel in China slackened in November, resulting in the downtrend in steel prices. Entering December, amid the easing of Covid-19 measures, sentiment improved as regards the future prospects for the steel market, contributing to a rebound in steel prices.

However, since late last week (December 16), ferrous metal futures prices in China have moved on a downtrend due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus over the past week and the anticipated peak in the number of infections in the near future. Currently, the shortage of labor has started to affect production, the circulation of steel and the demand for steel, while this situation may continue to be observed in the coming period.

Moreover, the continuous rebounding trend of import iron ore prices will exert a negative impact on steelmakers’ profitability, which will also affect the market.


