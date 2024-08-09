 |  Login 
China's steel industry PPI up 7.1 percent in January-July

Friday, 09 August 2024 10:12:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 7.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In July alone, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 3.8 percent year on year, while declining by 0.8 percent month on month.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.8 percent year on year in July, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Also in July, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 0.1 percent year on year and decreased by 0.1 percent compared to June.

In the January-July period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 2.2 percent year on year.


