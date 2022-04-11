China's steel industry PPI rises by 9.4 percent in March

Monday, 11 April 2022 10:47:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 9.4 percent year on year, 3.5 percentage points slower than February this year, while up 1.4 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first quarter this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 12.3 percent year on year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.3 percent year on year in March, while it was up 1.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in March Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 10.7 percent year on year and were up 1.3 percent compared to February.

In the first three months, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 8.7 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 11.3 percent year on year.