﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI rises by 9.4 percent in March

Monday, 11 April 2022 10:47:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 9.4 percent year on year, 3.5 percentage points slower than February this year, while up 1.4 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first quarter this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 12.3 percent year on year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.3 percent year on year in March, while it was up 1.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in March Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 10.7 percent year on year and were up 1.3 percent compared to February.

In the first three months, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 8.7 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 11.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

07 Apr

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 5.41% in late Mar, stocks down 2.95%
31 Mar

China’s steel sector PMI declines in March amid spread of Covid-19
31 Mar

Tangshan lifts lockdown as of March 31
31 Mar

Chongqing Steel’s net profit increases by 256.22 percent in 2021
30 Mar

Import iron ore fines purchase costs in China up 10.2% in Feb from Jan
30 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.64 percent
30 Mar

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week
29 Mar

Shandong Steel records big loss in October-December 2021
28 Mar

China’s billet imports slow in Jan-Feb unlike slabs, further fall in volumes expected
28 Mar

Fangda Steel Group plans to participate in equity auction of Anyang Steel