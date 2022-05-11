﻿
China's steel industry PPI rises by 5.6 percent in April

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 11:29:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 5.6 percent year on year, 3.8 percentage points slower than in March this year, while up 1.8 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first four months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 10.5 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first three months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.0 percent year on year in April, while it was up 0.6 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in April Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 10.8 percent year on year and were up 1.3 percent compared to March.

In the first four months, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 8.5 percent year on year, while industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 11.2 percent year on year.


