﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI rises by 39.9 percent in October

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 15:56:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 39.9 percent year on year, 5.0 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in September this year in the given period, while up 3.5 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 10. In the January-October period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 29.0 percent year on year, 1.3 percentage points faster than the rise recorded in the first nine months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged up by 13.5 percent year on year in October, and increased by 2.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in October Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 17.1 percent year on year and was up 2.6 percent compared to September. In the January-October period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 7.3 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 10.1 percent year on year.


Tags: steelmaking  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05 Nov

Rockcheck Group to transfer 0.68 million mt of iron-smelting capacity to Hengte Equipment
04 Nov

Ansteel’s net profit up 465.21 percent in January-September
02 Nov

China’s apparent stainless steel use totals 20.352 million mt in Jan-Sept
22 Oct

CISA: China’s steel prices unlikely to change sharply in Oct amid demand-supply balance
20 Oct

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week