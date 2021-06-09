﻿
China's steel industry PPI rises by 38.1 percent in May

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 13:44:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 38.1 percent year on year, 8.1 percentage points higher than the increase rate recorded in April this year, amid the improved demand in the peak season in May, while it rose by 6.4 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on June 9.

In the January-May period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 22.5 percent year on year, 3.8 percentage points faster than the rise recorded in the first four months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged up by 9.0 percent year on year in May, and increased by 1.6 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in May Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 12.5 percent year on year and were up 1.9 percent compared to April. In the January-May period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 4.4 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 5.9 percent year on year.

