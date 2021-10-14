China's steel industry PPI rises by 34.9 percent in September

Thursday, 14 October 2021 14:19:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 34.9 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in August this year, amid production restrictions in the given month, while up 1.8 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 14.

In the January-September period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 27.7 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first eight months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.7 percent year on year in September, and increased by 1.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in September Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 14.3 percent year on year and were up 1.1 percent compared to August. In the January-September period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 6.7 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 9.3 percent year on year.