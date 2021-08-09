China's steel industry PPI rises by 33 percent in July

Monday, 09 August 2021 14:02:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 33 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points lower than the year-on-year increase rate recorded in June this year amid slack demand in the traditional offseason in July, while down 0.2 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 9.

In the January-July period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 25.7 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first six months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.0 percent year on year in July, and increased by 0.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in July Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 13.1 percent year on year and were up 0.9 percent compared to June. In the January-July period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 5.7 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 7.9 percent year on year.