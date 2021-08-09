﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI rises by 33 percent in July

Monday, 09 August 2021 14:02:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 33 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points lower than the year-on-year increase rate recorded in June this year amid slack demand in the traditional offseason in July, while down 0.2 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 9.

In the January-July period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 25.7 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first six months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.0 percent year on year in July, and increased by 0.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in July Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 13.1 percent year on year and were up 0.9 percent compared to June. In the January-July period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 5.7 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 7.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  steelmaking  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Aug

China’s steel exports down 12.2 percent in July from June level
04  Aug

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up further last week
23  Jul

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%
21  Jul

CISA: China’s steel prices edge down in June, improvement expected in July
20  Jul

China’s iron ore output up 15.9 percent in January-June