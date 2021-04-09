﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI rises by 21.5 percent in March

Friday, 09 April 2021 15:15:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 21.5 percent year on year, 7.4 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in February this year amid the improvement in demand in the peak season of March and increasing raw material prices, and was up 4.7 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on April 9. In the January-March period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 15.1 percent year on year, 3.1 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first two months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged up by 4.4 percent year on year in March, and increased by 1.6 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in March Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 5.2 percent year on year and were up 1.8 percent compared to February. In the January-March period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 2.1 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 2.8 percent year on year.


Tags: steelmaking  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Apr

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.58 percent
02  Apr

CISA members’ gross profits up 160.36 percent in Jan-Feb
01  Apr

Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020
29  Mar

Anyang Steel plans to set up joint venture
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021