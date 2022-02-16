﻿
China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 13:33:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 14.7 percent year on year, 6.7 percentage points slower than in December last year, while down 1.9 percent month on month, 2.9 percentage point slower than the month-on-month decline recorded in December, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.1 percent year on year in January, while declining by 0.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in January Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 12.1 percent year on year and were down 0.4 percent compared to December.


