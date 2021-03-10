China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:07:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 14.1 percent year on year, 4.2 percentage points higher than that recorded in January this year amid the improvement in demand following the long Chinese New Year holiday (February 11-17) and rising raw material prices, while up 2.3 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on March 10. In the January-February period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 12 percent year on year.

China's overall industrial producer price index (PPI) edged up by 1.7 percent year on year in February, and increased by 0.8 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in February Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 2.4 percent year on year and were up 1.2 percent compared to January. In the January-February period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 1.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 1.6 percent year on year.