China's steel industry PPI rises by 12.9 percent in February

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:46:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 12.9 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points slower than the increase in January this year, while up 0.7 percent month on month, shifting from the month-on-month decline of 1.9 percent recorded in January, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.8 percent year on year in February, while it was up 0.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in February Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 11.2 percent year on year and were up 0.4 percent compared to January.

In the first two months, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 8.9 percent year on year, while industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 11.6 percent year on year.


