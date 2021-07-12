China's steel industry PPI increases at a slower pace in June

Monday, 12 July 2021 10:58:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 34.4 percent year on year, 3.7 percentage points slower than the year-on-year increase recorded in May this year, amid sluggish demand in the traditional off-season, while the PPI for the sector was down 0.7 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on July 9.

In the January-June period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 24.5 percent year on year, 2.0 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first five months this year.

China's overall industrial producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.8 percent year on year in June, and increased by 0.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in June Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 13.1 percent year on year and were up 0.8 percent compared to May. In the January-June period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 5.1 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 7.1 percent year on year.