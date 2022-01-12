China's steel industry PPI growth slows to 21.4 percent in December

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:20:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 21.4 percent year on year, 9.6 percentage points slower than the year-on-year rise in November of the same year, while down 4.4 percent month on month, 0.4 percentage points slower than the month-on-month decrease in November, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the full year of 2021, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 28.5 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first 11 months of the year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.3 percent year on year in December, while down 1.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in December Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 14.2 percent year on year and were down 1.3 percent compared to November. In the full year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 8.1 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 11.0 percent year on year.