China's steel industry PPI down 3.9 percent in January-February

Monday, 11 March 2024 11:51:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 3.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In February alone, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 4.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 0.4 percent month on month.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.7 percent year on year in February, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in February, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 3.4 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to January.

In the January-February period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.6 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 3.4 percent year on year.


