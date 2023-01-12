﻿
English
China's steel industry PPI down 14.7% in Dec, falls by 5.8% in 2022

Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:03:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 14.7 percent year on year, with the declining pace 4.0 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in November last year, while up 0.4 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In 2022, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 5.8 percent year on year, with the declining pace 0.8 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first 11 months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.7 percent year on year in December, and was down 0.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in December, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 0.3 percent year on year and declined by 0.4 percent compared to November.

In 2022, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 4.1 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 6.1 percent year on year.


