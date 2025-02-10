China's steel industry PPI down 10.7 percent in January

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.7 percent year on year, while down 0.9 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.3 percent year on year in January, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Also in January, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.3 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to December last year.