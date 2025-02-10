 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel industry PPI down 10.7 percent in January

Monday, 10 February 2025 10:29:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.7 percent year on year, while down 0.9 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.3 percent year on year in January, while it edged down by 0.2 percent month on month. Also in January, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.3 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to December last year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.8% in late January, stocks also up

10 Feb | Steel News

China claims 19% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in January

10 Feb | Steel News

China’s Masteel expects increased net loss for 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Yongjin expects 50.43-60.94% rise in net profit in 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Steel sector PMI in Hebei increases to 48.2 percent in January

06 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China wire rod prices move sideways, keeping mood in Asia firm

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate prices stable for February

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for February

05 Feb | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 8.9% in late Jan

05 Feb | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for early February

05 Feb | Longs and Billet