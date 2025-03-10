 |  Login 
China's steel industry PPI down 10.6 percent in February

Monday, 10 March 2025 09:47:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In February this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.6 percent year on year, while down 0.2 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-February period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 10.6 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 2.2 percent year on year in February, while it edged down by 0.1 percent month on month. Also in February, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.3 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to December last year.

In the January-February period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.2 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 2.3 percent year on year.


