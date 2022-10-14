﻿
China's steel industry PPI decreases by 1.7 percent in Sept

Friday, 14 October 2022 10:12:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 18.0 percent year on year, with the declining pace 2.9 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in August this year, while down 1.7 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first nine months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 1.3 percent year on year, while it increased by 1.0 percent in the first eight months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 0.9 percent year on year in September, while it declined by 0.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in September, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 2.6 percent year on year and were down 0.5 percent compared to August.

In the first nine months this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 5.9 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 8.3 percent year on year.


