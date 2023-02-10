China's steel industry PPI decreases by 11.7 percent in January

Friday, 10 February 2023 10:45:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 11.7 percent year on year, with the declining pace 3.0 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in December last year, while up 1.5 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.8 percent year on year in January, while declining by 0.4 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in January, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 0.1 percent year on year and edged down by 0.7 percent compared to December.