﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI decreases by 11.7 percent in January

Friday, 10 February 2023 10:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 11.7 percent year on year, with the declining pace 3.0 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in December last year, while up 1.5 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.8 percent year on year in January, while declining by 0.4 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in January, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 0.1 percent year on year and edged down by 0.7 percent compared to December.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices soften slightly

10 Feb | Tube and Pipe

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.61 percent in late January

10 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

Chinese billet export activity increases; will it halt next week?

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

Bearish mood prevails in ex-China HDG market, but rising futures give hope

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Coal consumption in China’s Hebei Province to be cut by 10% by 2025

09 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices fluctuate slightly

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

08 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China CRC prices soften amid weak demand support, but revival awaited

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Jiujiang PXSteel implements maintenances of BF and construction steel rolling line

08 Feb | Steel News