China's steel industry PPI declines by 9.5 percent in July

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 13:39:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 9.5 percent year on year, with the declining pace 5.8 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in June this year, while down 6.2 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first seven months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 3.5 percent year on year, 2.3 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first six months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 4.2 percent year on year in July, while it declined by 1.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in July Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 6.5 percent year on year and were down 0.9 percent compared to June.

In the first seven months this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 7.2 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 9.8 percent year on year.