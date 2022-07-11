China's steel industry PPI declines by 3.7 percent in June

Monday, 11 July 2022 11:07:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 3.7 percent year on year, 2.4 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in May this year, while down 3.1 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first six months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 5.8 percent year on year, 2.1 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 6.1 percent year on year in June, while it remained stable month on month. Meanwhile, in June Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 8.5 percent year on year and were up 0.2 percent compared to May.

In the first half this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 7.7 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 10.4 percent year on year.