﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's steel industry PPI declines by 3.7 percent in June

Monday, 11 July 2022 11:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 3.7 percent year on year, 2.4 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in May this year, while down 3.1 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first six months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 5.8 percent year on year, 2.1 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 6.1 percent year on year in June, while it remained stable month on month. Meanwhile, in June Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 8.5 percent year on year and were up 0.2 percent compared to May.

In the first half this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 7.7 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 10.4 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices maintain fluctuations

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices remain under pressure of weak sentiment and demand

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Fushun Special Steel expects 50.6-64.52 percent decline in net profit in H1

11 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge down

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 8, 2022

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 27

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 27

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hunan Valin Steel: supply and demand not to support sharp raw material price rise

08 Jul | Steel News

Steel enterprises in Hebei to reach A-level environmental performance

08 Jul | Steel News

Wire rod offers in SE Asia decline, buyers awaiting more cuts

08 Jul | Longs and Billet