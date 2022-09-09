China's steel industry PPI declines by 15.1 percent in August

Friday, 09 September 2022 11:42:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 15.1 percent year on year, with the declining pace 5.6 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in July this year, while down 4.1 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first eight months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 1.0 percent year on year, 2.5 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first seven months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 2.3 percent year on year in August, while it declined by 1.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in August Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 4.2 percent year on year and were down 1.4 percent compared to July.

In the first eight months this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 6.6 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 9.1 percent year on year.