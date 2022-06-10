﻿
China's steel industry PPI declines by 1.3 percent in May

Friday, 10 June 2022 11:36:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 1.3 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 5.6 percent recorded in April this year, while down 0.5 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first five months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 7.9 percent year on year, 2.6 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first four months of the year.

China’s overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 6.4 percent year on year in May, while it was up 0.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in May Chinese industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 9.1 percent year on year and were up 0.5 percent compared to April.

In the first five months this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 8.1 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 10.8 percent year on year.


