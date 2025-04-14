China's steel exports up 6.3 percent in January-March

In the January-March period this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 27.429 million mt, up 6.3 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In March alone, China’s finished steel exports totaled 10.456 million mt, up 5.7 percent year on year, while up 30.0 percent month on month.

In April, the US announced high reciprocal tariff on Chinese imports, exerting a negative impact on market sentiments, which will likely cause China’s finished steel exports to decline in the coming period.

In the first three months this year, China’s finished steel imports amounted to 1.55 million mt, down 11.3 percent year on year.

In March, China’s finished steel imports totaled 501,000 mt, down 19.2 percent year on year, while down 8.9 percent month on month.