China’s steel exports surge by almost 30% to 10 million mt in Jan-Feb

Monday, 08 March 2021 17:22:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China exported 10.14 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 29.9 percent year on year amid effective control of Covid-19 and recovering demand in overseas markets, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on March 7. Slowing domestic demand in China in late 2020, when the majority of export deals for shipment in January-February were done, boosted Chinese mills’ willingness to sell abroad.

In the first two months of 2020, China exported 7.811 million mt of finished steel, down 27 percent year on year amid the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.