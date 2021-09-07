﻿
English
China’s steel exports keep falling month on month in August

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 14:04:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, China exported 5.053 million mt of finished steel, down 10.9 percent month on month due to the cancellation of the export tax rebate on CRC and HDG exports as of August 1 and ongoing fears over the possible introduction of export duty on flat steel products, which, however, has not happened yet.

The volume in August was still up 37.3 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on September 7.

In the January-August period this year, China exported 48.104 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 31.6 percent year on year, with the growth 0.7 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first seven months this year.


