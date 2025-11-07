 |  Login 
China's steel exports down 6.5 percent in Oct, up 6.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Friday, 07 November 2025 09:37:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 97.337 million mt, up 6.6 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In October, China’s finished steel exports totaled 9.782 million mt, down 6.5 percent month on month, while decreasing by 12.5 percent year on year.

In October, China’s finished steel imports totaled 503,000 mt, down 8.2 percent month on month, while down 6.2 percent year on year. In the first ten months this year, China’s finished steel imports amounted to 5.041 million mt, down 11.9 percent year on year.

Trade frictions in the global market exerted a negative impact on China’s steel exports in October. 


