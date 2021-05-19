China’s steel bar exports slow in April, but up 47.5 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:26:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 4.23 million mt, up 47.5 percent year on year, while wire rod export amounted to 710,000 mt, up 21.9 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.08 million mt in the given period, down 8.2 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s export of steel bar amounted to 1.23 million mt, up 49.5 percent year on year, down 22.15 percent month on month. Meanwhile, its wire rod and angles/channels exports amounted to 210,000 mt and 330,000 mt, up 18.3 percent and up 8.1 percent year on year, and up 10.5 percent and up 22.2 percent, month on month, respectively.

In the given month, the overall rising trend in ex-China rebar offer prices slackened its export activities to some extent.