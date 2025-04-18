China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.5 percent in Q1

In the January-March period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 4.12 million mt, up 48.5 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 660,000 mt, up 7.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.62 million mt in the given period, increasing by 24.4 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.66 million mt, 270,000 mt and 620,000 mt, up 44.4 percent, 17.8 percent and 16.9 percent year on year, while rising by 28.7 percent, 92.9 percent and 44.2 percent month on month, respectively.