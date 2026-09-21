 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel bar exports increase by 13.1 percent in January-August 2026

Monday, 21 September 2026 12:33:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China's exports of steel bars totaled 11.93 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first seven months, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.84 mt, down 5.8 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points slower compared to the decline in the first seven months, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GAAC). At the same time, China's export volumes of angles/channels came to 5.23 million mt in the given period, increasing by 4.0 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the January-July period.

In August alone, China's exports of steel bars and wire rod totaled 1.93 million mt and 240,000 mt, up 18.1 percent and down 9.1 percent year on year, while up 0.5 percent and remaining stable month on month, respectively. Also in August, China's exports of angles/channels amounted to 650,000 mt, up 1.4 percent year on year and down 1.5 percent month on month.

In August, China's exports of finished steel rose by 6.8 percent year on year, while exports of steel bars increased much faster, up 18.1 percent year on year, indicating that demand for steel bars, which is largely driven by the construction and infrastructure sectors, continued to see strong momentum, amid the infrastructure projects in emerging economies across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Against the backdrop of multiple trade barriers facing flat steel products, including CBAM, antidumping duties and quotas, long products are emerging as the ballast for China's exports, leveraging their price competitiveness in emerging markets and the robust demand from infrastructure construction.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

China's semis exports up 52.07 percent in January-August 2026

22 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 21, 2026

21 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese longs prices rise slightly amid better demand ahead of holidays

21 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China plate prices unchanged, trend to continue amid stability seen locally

21 Sep | Flats and Slab

China's excavator output up 25.5 percent in January-August 2026

21 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese coke prices stable, while premium coking coal soften amid official call to normalize outputs

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China rebar prices down slightly amid less raw material support, SE Asia edges up

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China soften slightly as supply still outweighs demand

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

SE Asian billet importers start to restock after sellers give discounts

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HDG prices stable and inventories increase, but restocking still awaited

17 Sep | Flats and Slab