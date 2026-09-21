 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's excavator output up 25.5 percent in January-August 2026

Monday, 21 September 2026 09:29:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China's excavator output totaled 307,189 units, up 25.5 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).  

In August alone, China's excavator output amounted to 33,192 units, up 18.5 percent year on year but down 5.2 percent month on month. August is the traditional off-season for construction activities, which exerted a negative impact on China's excavator output.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-August period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 191,557 units, up 24.2 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 94,619 units, increasing by 17.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 96,938 units, up 31.8 percent year on year. 

Excavators are the single product with the highest steel consumption in the construction machinery segment. For every 10 percent increase in excavator production, the corresponding rise in steel consumption for construction machinery is approximately 3.5-4.0 percent.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

China's semis exports up 52.07 percent in January-August 2026

22 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 21, 2026

21 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese longs prices rise slightly amid better demand ahead of holidays

21 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China plate prices unchanged, trend to continue amid stability seen locally

21 Sep | Flats and Slab

China's steel bar exports increase by 13.1 percent in January-August 2026

21 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese coke prices stable, while premium coking coal soften amid official call to normalize outputs

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China rebar prices down slightly amid less raw material support, SE Asia edges up

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China soften slightly as supply still outweighs demand

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

SE Asian billet importers start to restock after sellers give discounts

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HDG prices stable and inventories increase, but restocking still awaited

17 Sep | Flats and Slab