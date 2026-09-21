China's excavator output up 25.5 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, China's excavator output totaled 307,189 units, up 25.5 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China's excavator output amounted to 33,192 units, up 18.5 percent year on year but down 5.2 percent month on month. August is the traditional off-season for construction activities, which exerted a negative impact on China's excavator output.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-August period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 191,557 units, up 24.2 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 94,619 units, increasing by 17.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 96,938 units, up 31.8 percent year on year.

Excavators are the single product with the highest steel consumption in the construction machinery segment. For every 10 percent increase in excavator production, the corresponding rise in steel consumption for construction machinery is approximately 3.5-4.0 percent.