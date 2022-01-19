China’s steel bar exports increase by 12.6 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 12:03:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 7.77 million mt, up 12.6 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.06 million mt, up 1.3 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.57 million mt in the given period, down 8.5 percent year on year.

In December last year, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.33 million mt, down 47.7 percent year on year, while down 2.9 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 180,000 mt and 200,000 mt, down 12.2 percent and down 11.7 percent year on year, and up 20 percent and 17.6 percent month on month, respectively.