China’s steel bar exports down 22.3% in Oct, but up 22.1% in Jan-Oct

Friday, 19 November 2021 13:52:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 7.1 million mt, up 22.1 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.73 million mt, up 5.2 percent year on year.

At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.21 million mt in the given period, down 5.4 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s exports of steel bar amounted to 0.36 million mt, down 22.3 percent year on year and down 16.3 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 150,000 mt and 130,000 mt, down 13.7 percent and down 43.5 percent year on year, down 6.35 and down 27.8 percent month on month, respectively.

In the given month, slack demand in overseas markets negatively affected China’s rebar and wire rod exports.