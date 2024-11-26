China’s stainless steel exports up 20.18 percent in Jan-Oct

In October this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 158,300 mt, up 32.05 percent month on month, while declining by 44.32 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In October, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 417,400 mt, down 8.97 percent month on month, while rising by 24.04 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.6051 million mt and 4.1392 million mt, down 3.88 and up 20.18 percent year on year, respectively.

In October, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 259,100 mt, down 23.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 395.41 percent year on year. In the first ten months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 2.5341 million mt, up 42.81 percent year on year.

In October this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 8,559 mt, up 67.3 percent month on month, while decreasing by 77.1 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 80,900 mt, down 71.2 percent year on year.