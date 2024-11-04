China’s stainless steel exports up 19.75 percent in Jan-Sept

In September this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 119,800 mt, down 20.39 percent month on month, while declining by 48.23 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In September, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 458,500 mt, down 6.03 percent month on month, while rising by 33.68 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.4469 million mt and 3.7219 million mt, up 4.4 percent and 19.75 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 338,700 mt, down 12.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 203.74 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 2.2746 million mt, up 32.09 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel amounted to 23.6047 million mt, up 1.28 percent year on year.