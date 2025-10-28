China’s stainless steel exports up 1.64 percent in January-September 2025

In the January-September period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.138 million mt and 3.7827 million mt, down 21.35 percent and up 1.64 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In the first nine months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 2.6448 million mt, up 16.25 percent year on yea.r

In the January-September period, the apparent consumption of China’s stainless steel totaled 24.9123 million mt, up 3.77 percent year on year.

In the given period, the stainless steel crude steel output of China amounted to 30.4618 million mt, up 4.77 percent year on year, according to Stainless Steel Council of China Iron and Steel Association.