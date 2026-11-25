In the January-October period this year, China's stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.26 million mt and 3.74 million mt, up 0.57 percent and down 9.44 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's customs authorities.

In October alone, China's stainless steel imports and exports totaled 129,100 mt and 398,800 mt, up 2.57 percent and 11.35 percent month on month, while increasing by 3.96 percent and down 12.28 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first ten months, China's net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 2.48 million mt, down 13.83 percent year on year.

In October alone, China's net export volume of stainless steel totaled 269,700 mt, down 17.96 percent month on month, while up 15.27 percent year on year.

In October this year, China's stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 12,800 mt, down 18.27 percent month on month, while increasing by 70.51 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, China's stainless steel scrap imports totaled 159,500 mt, up 72.15 percent year on year.