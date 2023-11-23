﻿
China’s stainless steel exports down 8.39 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:30:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 284,200 mt, up 22.8 percent month on month, while down 8.59 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In October, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 336,500 mt, down 1.91 percent month on month, while up 13.76 percent year on year.    In the January-October period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.67 million mt and 3.4445 million mt, down 39.42 percent and 8.39 percent year on year, respectively.     

In October, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 52,300 mt, down 53.09 percent month on month, while increasing by 67,500 mt year on year. In the first ten months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.7745 million mt, up 76.87 percent year on year.     

At the same time, in October China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 37,300 mt, up 68.88 percent month on month, while rising by 252.73 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports reached 280,600 mt, up 299.53 percent year on year.


