China’s stainless steel exports down 30.84 percent in January-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 634,800 mt and 1.6128 million mt, down 11.58 percent and 30.84 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In May alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 91,100 mt and 415,400 mt, down 46.33 percent and up 5.33 percent month on month, while decreasing by 27.18 percent and down 5.05 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first five months, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 978,000 mt, down 29.75 percent year on year.

In May alone, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 324,300 mt, up 4.18 percent year on year.

In May this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 17,700 mt, down 8.69 percent month on month, while increasing by 34.12 percent year on year. In the January-May period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 78,900 mt, up 74.96 percent year on year.