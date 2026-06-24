 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s stainless steel exports down 30.84 percent in January-May 2026

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 09:49:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 634,800 mt and 1.6128 million mt, down 11.58 percent and 30.84 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In May alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 91,100 mt and 415,400 mt, down 46.33 percent and up 5.33 percent month on month, while decreasing by 27.18 percent and down 5.05 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first five months, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 978,000 mt, down 29.75 percent year on year.

In May alone, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 324,300 mt, up 4.18 percent year on year.

In May this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 17,700 mt, down 8.69 percent month on month, while increasing by 34.12 percent year on year. In the January-May period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 78,900 mt, up 74.96 percent year on year. 


Tags: Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-June 2026

24 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 23, 2026

23 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 22, 2026

22 Jun | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late June 2026

22 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices stable, but pressure from low demand increases

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 18, 2026

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 17, 2026

17 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 16, 2026

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fluctuate within limited range, high costs prevent drop

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 15, 2026

15 Jun | Longs and Billet