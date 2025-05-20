China’s shipbuilding output decreases by 8.4 percent in Jan-Apr

In the January-April period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 15.32 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 8.4 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 30.69 million dwt, decreasing by 11.1 percent year on year. As of the end of April this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 229.78 million dwt, up 43.6 percent year on year.