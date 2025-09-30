 |  Login 
China’s Shanxi Jingang New Materials Technology orders ESP line from Primetals

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 15:54:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steel producer Shanxi Jingang New Materials Technology has awarded a contract to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for supply of a new thin-slab casting and rolling plant based on Arvedi Endless Strip Production (ESP) technology. The scope of supply also includes a complete electrics package, level 1 and level 2 automation systems and advanced digitalization solutions for process efficiency, according to Primetals.

Primetals aims for an accelerated schedule, with the first coil targeted within 18 months from the effective date of the contract.

Technical features of the line

The new ESP line, to be built in Jincheng, Shanxi Province, will have an annual capacity of 2.6 million mt. Designed to operate in fully endless mode, it will produce strip gauges ranging from 0.7 mm to 12.7 mm, expanding Shanxi Jingang’s capabilities in advanced steel manufacturing.

The ESP plant will feature:

  • Four high-reduction mill stands
  • Five finishing mill stands
  • Innovative endless configuration to maximize energy efficiency and product quality

This project will be the 14th ESP line worldwide and the 10th in China, highlighting the global adoption of Arvedi ESP technology in advanced steelmaking.

Support for advanced product range

The ESP line will mainly focus on high-value steel grades such as grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels, widely used in transformers and motors, deep-drawing steels, essential for automotive applications and hot-forming grades, required in advanced manufacturing and lightweight vehicles. In addition, Primetals will support the development of innovative grades such as electrical steels with silicon content over 3.2 percent and ultra-low carbon steel like DC04.


Tags: Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

