China’s Shandong Zhongxin orders new pickling line from Primetals

Friday, 22 August 2025 16:09:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Zhongxin has placed an order with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for a coupled pickling line and a tandem cold mill at its Lin Yi plant in Shandong Province. The new facility is scheduled to begin operations in early 2027, supporting Shandong Zhongxin’s goal of producing high-quality, value-added steel products for fast-growing downstream industries.

Scope of supply from Primetals

Primetals Technologies will deliver the entire pickling line and tandem cold mill, covering mechanical and electrical design, site services and equipment supply, full level 1 and level 2 automation systems and advanced digitalization solutions for efficiency and precision.

This integrated package will ensure seamless commissioning and long-term reliability.

On the other hand, state-of-the-art digital solutions will boost productivity and reliability across the line. AI-driven process optimization and sophisticated automation systems will improve strip flatness and thickness control, according to Primetals.


Tags: Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

