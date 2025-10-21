 |  Login 
China’s semis exports down 15% in Sept from Aug, but unlikely to fall much further from 1.5 million mt

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 14:23:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.4936 million mt, down 15.34 percent month on month, while rising by 41.85 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

Prices for ex-China billets were fluctuating at rather high level near $450/mt FOB from July 21 till August 15, when a number of contracts for September shipment were made. Also, the export price gap between Chinese billet and Black Sea billet narrowed, contributing to the diminishing competitiveness of China’s billet exports. In October-early November, semis export volumes from China will be also a bit reduced, especially compared to results seen in H1, but the monthly volume will be still far above 1 million mt. In December, shipments are likely to increase again, considering the recent price fall and less than expected improvement in local demand.

In the January-September period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 10.7297 million mt, up 215.43 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, China’s semi-finished steel imports amounted to 606,300 mt, down 62.17 percent year on year.


