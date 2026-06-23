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China’s semi-finished steel exports up 43.2 percent in January-May 2026

Tuesday, 23 June 2026 09:53:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 6.7541 million mt, up 43.2 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In May alone, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.8125 million mt, up 10.53 percent month on month, while increasing by 392.17 percent year on year, indicating the continuing strong demand for semi-finished steel in the international market, according to China’s customs authorities. Meanwhile, the sluggish demand for finished steel in the Chinese domestic market contributed to the strong momentum of China’s semi-finished steel exports.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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