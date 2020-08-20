﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s rebar production lower in Jul from Jun, but still 5.3% up from last year

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:13:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July, China’s rebar production totaled 23.922 million mt, down by 2.2 percent from June. At the same time, it was up 5.3 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage points slower than that recorded in June.

Wire rod production remained strong. It amounted to 14.471 million mt in July, 0.2 percent above June and up 7.5 percent year on year, 3.0 percentage points faster than that in June.

In the January-July period this year, China’s rebar and wire rod outputs amounted to 147.396 million mt and 90.615 million mt, up 2.9 percent and up 1.9 percent year on year, respectively, compared to year-on-year rises of 2.3 percent 1.0 percent recorded in the first six months of the year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Output of wire rod has seen faster increase in July on yearly basis, while rebar production has indicated slow growth in the given month.


Tags: China  production  wire rod  rebar  longs  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Aug

Shagang Group holds local longs prices stable for late August
18  Aug

MOC: Average steel prices in China move up slightly last week
17  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.3 percent in early August
04  Aug

Inventories of five main finished steel products in China up 1.4% in late July
27  Jul

Chinese longs prices almost stable as weather improves, but futures decline