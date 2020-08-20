China’s rebar production lower in Jul from Jun, but still 5.3% up from last year

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:13:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July, China’s rebar production totaled 23.922 million mt, down by 2.2 percent from June. At the same time, it was up 5.3 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage points slower than that recorded in June.

Wire rod production remained strong. It amounted to 14.471 million mt in July, 0.2 percent above June and up 7.5 percent year on year, 3.0 percentage points faster than that in June.

In the January-July period this year, China’s rebar and wire rod outputs amounted to 147.396 million mt and 90.615 million mt, up 2.9 percent and up 1.9 percent year on year, respectively, compared to year-on-year rises of 2.3 percent 1.0 percent recorded in the first six months of the year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Output of wire rod has seen faster increase in July on yearly basis, while rebar production has indicated slow growth in the given month.