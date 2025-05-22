China’s rebar output down 0.9 percent in January-April

In the January-April period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 65.385 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 44.187 million mt, rising by 3.3 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 18.418 million mt, up 7.0 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 17.3 million mt, 11.696 million mt and 5.443 million mt, up 5.9 percent, up 9.0 percent and down 0.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In April, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first, rebounded later, while fluctuating within a limited range in late April. Rebar prices reached a peak in April at RMB 3,317/mt ($461/mt) on April 2, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,217/mt ($447/mt) on April 9, according to SteelOrbis’ data.