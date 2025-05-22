 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s rebar output down 0.9 percent in January-April

Thursday, 22 May 2025 10:09:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 65.385 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 44.187 million mt, rising by 3.3 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 18.418 million mt, up 7.0 percent year on year.     

In April alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 17.3 million mt, 11.696 million mt and 5.443 million mt, up 5.9 percent, up 9.0 percent and down 0.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In April, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first, rebounded later, while fluctuating within a limited range in late April. Rebar prices reached a peak in April at RMB 3,317/mt ($461/mt) on April 2, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,217/mt ($447/mt) on April 9, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey attempts higher longs export prices despite low demand

21 May | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar and debar-in-coil prices stable for late May

21 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 21, 2025 

21 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices follow diverse trends

20 May | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices soften further, sharpest price falls in regional trades

20 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 20, 2025

20 May | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs post minimal rises from last week, mood worsens today

19 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 19, 2025

19 May | Longs and Billet

Partially slashed US AD rates for Turkish rebar to provide only limited opportunities for livelier sales

16 May | Steel News

Brazilian rebar export price declines in four weeks

16 May | Longs and Billet