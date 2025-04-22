 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s real estate investments down 9.9 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 09:43:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 1.9904 trillion ($0.28 trillion), down 9.9 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the first two months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 218.69 million m2, down 3.0 percent year on year.      

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.5 percent year on year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 23.9 percent year on year.      

The real estate development prosperity index in March this year stood at 93.96, up from 93.8 recorded in February this year. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in April 7-13

22 Apr | Steel News

Baogang Group’s net profit down 48.64 percent in 2024

22 Apr | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 26.5 percent in Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

China’s HRC output increases by 8.8 percent in Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Shougang posts net profit of RMB 328 million for Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Prices still fall, but pace of decline slows down

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.5 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China wire rod prices most competitive in Asia as ex-ASEAN offers surge

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 14.6 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

China’s rebar output decreases by 2.9 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News