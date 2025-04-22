China’s real estate investments down 9.9 percent in January-March

In the January-March period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 1.9904 trillion ($0.28 trillion), down 9.9 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the first two months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 218.69 million m2, down 3.0 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.5 percent year on year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 23.9 percent year on year.

The real estate development prosperity index in March this year stood at 93.96, up from 93.8 recorded in February this year.