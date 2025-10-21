 |  Login 
China’s real estate investments down 13.9 percent in January-September 2025

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 09:29:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.7706 trillion ($0.95 trillion), down 13.9 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in the first eight months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 658.35 million m2, down 5.5 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-August period this year.      

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.4 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first eight months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 18.9 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the January-August period this year.      

The real estate development prosperity index in September this year stood at 92.78, down from 93.05 recorded in August.


